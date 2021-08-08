© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ITS TIME FOR ACTION!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • August 08, 2021
Time to make our attack! Its time to openly challenge this silliness once and for all!
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-data-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=92e5fbcf-66c0-4d44-8855-e01f38f0f8c4
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/pfizer-launches-pediatric-trial-test-covid-vaccine-children-rcna500
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaers-cdc-data-injuries-deaths-covid-vaccine/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=92e5fbcf-66c0-4d44-8855-e01f38f0f8c4
https://www.nbcnews.com/science/science-news/pfizer-launches-pediatric-trial-test-covid-vaccine-children-rcna500
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.