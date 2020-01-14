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Congress unlikely to crack down on tech antitrust in 2020: Gasparino
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1 view • January 14, 2020
FOX Business’ Charles Gasparino discusses Tesla’s stocks rising above $500 per share, the lack of willingness in Congress to crack down on big tech in 2020.
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