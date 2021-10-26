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"Hey Government We're Not Stupid" by Neil Oliver
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180 views • October 26, 2021
"Hey Government We're Not Stupid" by Neil Oliver
People against the jab are generally critical thinkers and those who are for the jab are willfully stupid and want to believe the lies.
"Covid being false scares them more than the dangers of covid being real" - Fanos Panayides
If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt tripped, threatened, paid, punished and criminalized - if all of this is considered necessary to gain compliance, it can be absolutely certain that whatever is being promoted is not in your best interest.
The government knows people are not stupid. They instead target arrogant intelligent people. A truly stupid person would not participate in this Covid nonsense because it is uncomfortable and not normal. What happened was the government presented new "science", new "data" and claimed anyone not following it is stupid. So the arrogant intelligent people took the bait.
source:
https://neiloliver.com
People against the jab are generally critical thinkers and those who are for the jab are willfully stupid and want to believe the lies.
"Covid being false scares them more than the dangers of covid being real" - Fanos Panayides
If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt tripped, threatened, paid, punished and criminalized - if all of this is considered necessary to gain compliance, it can be absolutely certain that whatever is being promoted is not in your best interest.
The government knows people are not stupid. They instead target arrogant intelligent people. A truly stupid person would not participate in this Covid nonsense because it is uncomfortable and not normal. What happened was the government presented new "science", new "data" and claimed anyone not following it is stupid. So the arrogant intelligent people took the bait.
source:
https://neiloliver.com
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