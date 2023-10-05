CHP Talks: Dr. Chris Milburn—Free Speech in Medicine II

October 5, 2023: My guest this week is Dr. Chris Milburn. Chris and his wife—Dr. Julie Curwin—are hosting the second annual Free Speech in Medicine conference in Baddeck, Nova Scotia on October 27-28-29. Free speech on all topics and particularly on the topic of transgenderism will be themes of this year’s conference. We encourage our viewers and listeners—particularly those in the medical professions—to consider attending. Registration details can be found at: https://www.freespeechinmedicine.com
You can preview some of the speakers by listening to interviews at: https://pairodocs.substack.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.