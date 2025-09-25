© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fu&*k Y0u World Health Organization and Mark Commey
Wake up folks.
The criminally insane World Health Organization is not elected by Canadians and not legally accountable to Canadians.
In March, now CPC MP Scott Anderson, explained the Canadian food inspection agency is claiming not slaughtering these ostriches would put Canada in violation for breaching criminally insane World Health Organization rules.
Mark Commey just signed us onto the WHO Pandemic Treaty in May, without Parliamentary debate or a vote. He simply did it.
We all should know by now how much the WHO lied to everyone about the origins of covid-19, mandates & lockdowns which did far more harm than good. Fu&*k Y0u World Health Organization and Mark Commey
