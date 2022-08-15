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Gill Broussard was my guest on Bridging the Gap. Wow, what a discussion about the Red Dragon of old (planet7x comet), and how Yahuah has used it in the past and the ominous warning of what is to come. Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge...Rev 18:4 ... Come out of her my people...