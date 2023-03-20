The hierarchy of evidence and root cause investigations with Tyson Gabriel| Ep. 9

Tyson Garbriel is a 20-year Industrial Hygienist and Occupation and Environmental Health Professional specializing in Risk Management. He is one of a handful of Exposure Scientists who stood up and spoke out against the improper mandated "control" methods over the past three years. He is a true visionary who has utilized his credentials to cross into the investigation of the proclaimed evidence to back such harmful mandates.Kristen Meghan's Twitter: https://twitter.com/KristenMeghan
Find more from Tyson Gabriel:
Substack: Tyson's Newsletter | Tyson Gabriel | Substack
Twitter: Tyson D Gabriel (@TysonGabriel83) / Twitter
Rumble: TyGabriel (rumble.com)Show more
Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../vets.../id1667323110
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1XyfOeW4gQ7Oh3cjHFVKMW
iHeart Radio: https://tinyurl.com/iHeartRadioVetsandVisionaries
Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/7dd6e187-ecbe-4a7d-8aa4-5b8d242d570d/vets-visionaries-with-kristen-meghan
Google Podcast: https://tinyurl.com/GooglePodcast-VandV
Sign the petition; Health Status should be a Protected Class Under Federal Law: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html
Show less
CSID: ffb37b1a15bb588d
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.