Investigators: McDonald's Food 'Tainted' With Remains of Dead Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First they smuggled horse meat into the meat supply. Then came the mysterious “pink slime.” Now, we have evidence of human meat in the food supply.
The elite are determined to strip us of nourishing, traditional meat sources and instead force-feed us bugs, crickets, and even more disturbing alternatives like feces and human meat. Their agenda is becoming clearer by the day.