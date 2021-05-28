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American Home - by Daddy B and Little D, The Rap Duo of the Century!
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73 views • May 28, 2021
We hold these truths to be self evident
That all men are created equal
My rights do not come from the president
God gives them to all the people
America is what we represent
Sovereign beauty like an eagle
Land of the brave
Home of the free
Fight to the grave to keep liberty
Right to bear arms and freedom of speech
My private property cannot be seized
Cannot be punished for how that I plea
Non-delegated powers are given to me
Respectively, prudence indeed
That I declare my sovereignty
United States is my country
And Jesus Christ is almighty
Nobody can that away from me
I stand for the flag and pray on my knees
and ask God to forgive me please
and thank Him for this air I breathe
and blessing me with shining seas
In the land of opportunity
America…is my home
America…is my home
Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them
Our forefathers fought for the future we live in
Millions of heroes have died for our freedom
God gave us this land so fight to preserve it
We are the city that’s set on a hill and it will not be hid
The light will never be dimmed
The night forever omitted
Sunshine is not even needed
Christ is here to emit it
The lion of courage is with us
Our rights are preserved by Jesus
We never are finished
'Til all of the darkness on earth is emitted
We are the beacon of freedom
Defending the people through every season
Defeating the demons in every region
God is the reason we've never been beaten
Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery
As for me, give me liberty
or give me death
will not forget
the blood and sweat
our fathers shed
by bayonets
with no regrets
we're in their debt
cuz they would set
the path and let
us follow in their steps
the great experiment is a success
America…is my home
America…is my home
Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them
Our forefathers fought for the future we live in
Millions of heroes have died for our freedom
God gave us this land so fight to preserve it
That all men are created equal
My rights do not come from the president
God gives them to all the people
America is what we represent
Sovereign beauty like an eagle
Land of the brave
Home of the free
Fight to the grave to keep liberty
Right to bear arms and freedom of speech
My private property cannot be seized
Cannot be punished for how that I plea
Non-delegated powers are given to me
Respectively, prudence indeed
That I declare my sovereignty
United States is my country
And Jesus Christ is almighty
Nobody can that away from me
I stand for the flag and pray on my knees
and ask God to forgive me please
and thank Him for this air I breathe
and blessing me with shining seas
In the land of opportunity
America…is my home
America…is my home
Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them
Our forefathers fought for the future we live in
Millions of heroes have died for our freedom
God gave us this land so fight to preserve it
We are the city that’s set on a hill and it will not be hid
The light will never be dimmed
The night forever omitted
Sunshine is not even needed
Christ is here to emit it
The lion of courage is with us
Our rights are preserved by Jesus
We never are finished
'Til all of the darkness on earth is emitted
We are the beacon of freedom
Defending the people through every season
Defeating the demons in every region
God is the reason we've never been beaten
Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery
As for me, give me liberty
or give me death
will not forget
the blood and sweat
our fathers shed
by bayonets
with no regrets
we're in their debt
cuz they would set
the path and let
us follow in their steps
the great experiment is a success
America…is my home
America…is my home
Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them
Our forefathers fought for the future we live in
Millions of heroes have died for our freedom
God gave us this land so fight to preserve it
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