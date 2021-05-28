American Home - by Daddy B and Little D, The Rap Duo of the Century!

We hold these truths to be self evident

That all men are created equal

My rights do not come from the president

God gives them to all the people

America is what we represent

Sovereign beauty like an eagle



Land of the brave

Home of the free

Fight to the grave to keep liberty

Right to bear arms and freedom of speech

My private property cannot be seized

Cannot be punished for how that I plea

Non-delegated powers are given to me

Respectively, prudence indeed

That I declare my sovereignty



United States is my country

And Jesus Christ is almighty

Nobody can that away from me

I stand for the flag and pray on my knees



and ask God to forgive me please

and thank Him for this air I breathe

and blessing me with shining seas

In the land of opportunity



America…is my home

America…is my home

Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them

Our forefathers fought for the future we live in

Millions of heroes have died for our freedom

God gave us this land so fight to preserve it



We are the city that’s set on a hill and it will not be hid

The light will never be dimmed

The night forever omitted

Sunshine is not even needed



Christ is here to emit it

The lion of courage is with us

Our rights are preserved by Jesus

We never are finished

'Til all of the darkness on earth is emitted



We are the beacon of freedom

Defending the people through every season

Defeating the demons in every region

God is the reason we've never been beaten



Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery

As for me, give me liberty



or give me death

will not forget

the blood and sweat

our fathers shed

by bayonets

with no regrets

we're in their debt

cuz they would set

the path and let

us follow in their steps

the great experiment is a success



America…is my home

America…is my home

Your dreams will come true if you put your mind to them

Our forefathers fought for the future we live in

Millions of heroes have died for our freedom

God gave us this land so fight to preserve it