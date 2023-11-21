Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In memory of Frank Portaro 30th Nov. 1926 – 9th Nov. 2023 MVI_6213,21merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
243 Subscribers
Shop now
37 views
Published Yesterday

JK and my dear friend of over 30 years, Rocci’s, father died recently, and I had the privilege of attending his funeral at Pinnaroo lawn cemetery, northern suburbs Perth, Western Australia. JK is 260 kms away in the South West, recuperating from serious illness, however, she watched the service online.

Keywords
friendslifecultureoperashakespeareliteraturelinguisticswork ethicmusingsitalian immigrantsdevotion to familylife well lived

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket