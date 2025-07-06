© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maximum Flow! Exhaust Downpipe and Intercooler Plumbing Upgrades
23 views • 1 day ago
We're now ready for some tuning in our quest for 400 hp!
I continue the upgrades on Evonne the Turbodiesel's exhaust system by installing a beautiful stainless downpipe from Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel, plus his metal turbo outlet, in addition to fabricating my own improved intercooler piping. In this video I share the installation/fabrication of these systems, and how the upgraded exaust sounds, too.
Watch my other videos, as these are ony a couple parts of an upgrade process over the stock OM648 including a hybrid turbo, an upgraded intercooler, 100%-over injectors, a larger OM628 high-pressure pump, turbo mufflers, intake resonator deleted, swirl flaps deleted, EGR deleted, a 4-bar MAP sensor, and proper tuning by Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel, who is a real expert. This isn't a one-step effort to reach high performance, the pump is only one part of a larger system.
Check out the tuner I use: Drew at Mid-Tennessee Diesel. His contact information is found here, as he is associated with Black Smoke Racing:
https://www.blacksmokeracing.com/software-specialists/
We will share Drew's new webiste (and possible rebranding) when the information is available.
Art of Diesel Plugs:
Subscribe to my substack for FREE to join in the discussion and give me inputs on what you'd like to see on my channel!
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/
Get an Art of Diesel cap like mine! We now have stickers, too. More swag coming soon.
https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/
Music Credits:
Intro and outro music is "Les Yeux Velours" by Mascarpone, used with the artist's permission.
See the rest of their content at:
https://soundcloud.com/mascarp0ne
Content Managed by:
https://contentsafe.co/
