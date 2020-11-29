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DON'T SURRENDER TO THE DEEP STATE.ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΔΙΝΕΣΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΒΑΘΥ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ
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1147 views • November 29, 2020
FIGHT FOR YOUR LIFE & FREEDOM LET YOUR FAITH IN GOD ΒΕ YOUR STRENGTH
ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΗΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ & ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΣΑΣ.Η ΠΙΣΤΗ ΣΤΟ ΘΕΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΔΥΝΑΜΗ ΣΑΣ.
ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΗΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ & ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ ΣΑΣ.Η ΠΙΣΤΗ ΣΤΟ ΘΕΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΔΥΝΑΜΗ ΣΑΣ.
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