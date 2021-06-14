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Barack Hussein Obama Admits to Training Terrorists
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151 views • June 14, 2021
Barack Hussein Obama admits to training terrorists -- an admission scrubbed from the official White House transcript of the interview.
NB: Obama was the biggest lord of war since World War II -- selling more weapons of war than any other president before since 1945: 200 billion dollars worth; compared to the wartime president, G. W. Bush's $30B.
NB: Obama was the biggest lord of war since World War II -- selling more weapons of war than any other president before since 1945: 200 billion dollars worth; compared to the wartime president, G. W. Bush's $30B.
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