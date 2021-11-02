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Ghosts, Apparitions and the Poor Souls in Purgatory
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69 views • November 02, 2021
A powerful talk by Fr. Hewko and Fr. Jenkins on the Souls in Purgatory, why they sometimes appear as Ghosts or Apparitions.
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Mass locations for the SSPV: https://sspv.org/index.php/locations
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Audio only podcast links:
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For more videos like this that are banned on YouTube please subscribe to my other channels & my podcast:
Odysee https://odysee.com/@defeatmodernism:c
Telegram https://t.me/defeatmodernism
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/defeatmodernism
Gloria TV https://gloria.tv/user/NpMDHrCsTiBU4KokGxiGzeZHZ
Mass locations for the SSPV: https://sspv.org/index.php/locations
Mass locations for the SSPX-MC: https://sspxmc.com/mission-chapels/
Audio only podcast links:
https://defeatmodernism.podbean.com/
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