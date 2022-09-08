Alarming Precedent Set: Cowboys For Trump Founder First Official Barred From Public Office Over J6

Stew Peters Show





September 7, 2022





The Biden Elites are ATTACKING EVERYONE associated with J6!





New Mexico County Commissioner, Couy Griffin joins to expose how he is being removed from office for attending the J6 rally at the Whitehouse!





Will the Elites us the same tactic on Trump?





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