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DO NOT TAKE THE LORD'S NAME IN VAIN - Bible teaching video
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30 views • April 26, 2022
Exodus 20:7 Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.
Psalm 139:20 For they speak against thee wickedly, and thine enemies take thy name in vain.
Psalm 139:20 For they speak against thee wickedly, and thine enemies take thy name in vain.
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