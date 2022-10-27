Secrets of Virology; Controlled Experiments | Dr Sam Bailey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recently, there was a claim that virologists carry out properly controlled experiments, which show that the "no virus" position is false. Have we missed something?
Shownotes 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/corruption-and-medicine/secrets-of-virology-control-experiments/
English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Secrets-of-Virology:b
Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania Paperback: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
Source: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Secrets-of-Virology-Control-Experiments:e
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective