Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TikTok is RUINING your life
39 views
channel image
FreedomClan
Published Sunday |

When watching TikTok, you flood your reward system with unnatural levels of dopamine. Scientific studies show the negative effects of easy dopamine, now is the time to put down your phone, and start living.

Other Channels:

https://t.me/freedomclanofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXseSWtA6BzVIkQJmQyOCg

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BGKCVp189w6B/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2042335

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomclan

https://gab.com/FreedomClan

https://www.instagram.com/thefreedomclanshorts/

https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomclan_?lang=en/

Keywords
tiktoktiktok algorithmtiktok censorshiptiktok dopamine studytiktok dopamine addictiontiktok surveillancetiktok is spying on youtiktok is poisontiktok predatorsonline predatorstiktok trendstiktok exposedtiktok damagetiktok cringecringey tiktokstiktok mashup 2021dopamine detoxtiktok videoschildren of tiktokchild exploitation on tiktoktiktok is destroying societytiktok satanic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket