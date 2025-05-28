RT News - May 28 2025 9AM GMT

May 28, 2025

Chaos reigns in Gaza as starving people storm an aid distribution center in Rafah with multiple casualties reported as the IDF opens fire near the crowd. Meanwhile the northern part of the enclave is left to suffer, with a total lack of supplies or medicine. We have the tragic story of one girl who sees no possibility of life ever returning to normal. Vladimir Zelensky says with the help of EU investment, Ukraine will be able to ramp up production of unmanned systems and its long-range capabilities.





