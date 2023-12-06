Create New Account
The Feckless GOP, Destructive Democrats, and Todd Starnes - The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
It's unfortunate that the current state of American politics is that we have to choose the lesser of two evils. As long as the GOP does nothing of value and Democrats do nothing that's good, we're going to continue to degrade as a country.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we dove into multiple instances of fecklessness and evil perpetrated by both parties. We also had show host Todd Starnes on to explain what's really happening at the border and how to prepare for what's to come.


We discussed these stories:


https://discernreport.com/jordan-willis/

https://discern.tv/ruling-class-warns-of-lockdowns-amid-chinas-white-lung-outbreak/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/12/05/over-100-house-dems-refuse-to-vote-for-resolution-condemning-antisemitism/

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/12/05/dimon-benefits-one-week-after-jpmorgan-ceo-says-support-nikki-haley-wall-st-delivers-500k-in-one-night/

https://www.dossier.today/p/what-is-wall-street-trying-to-accomplish

https://dailycallernewsfoundation.org/2023/12/05/i-personally-dont-think-he-makes-it-trump-predicts-biden-will-not-be-dems-2024-nominee/

https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2023/12/05/bidens-comment-about-running-again-because-of-trump-has-everyone-talking-n2167218

https://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/they-are-calling-this-layoff-season/

https://www.wndnewscenter.org/the-no-1-existential-threat-to-america/

democratsrepublicansgoptodd starnesthe jd rucker show

