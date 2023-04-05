HOMO DAVID FERRIE JFK MURDER!

HOMO DAVID FERRIE WAS A JACK OF ALL TRADES AND MASTER OF NONE. HE WAS A PAWN FOR THE CIA AND THE MAFIA. DAVID ALSO WORKED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF CANCER AS A BIO-WEAPON. ADD TO THE MIX HE WAS A PRIEST AND AIRLINE PILOT AND WE HAVE A VERY COMPLEX AND INSINCERE HUMAN BEING. DAVID WAS MURDERED BECAUSE HE BECAME A LIABILITY TO THE EVIL FORCES THAT CONTROLLED HIM. PLEASE SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.