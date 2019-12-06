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Nancy Pelosi Charges At Media Scrum With Finger Pointed Saying “Don’t Mess With Me” - War Room Full Show
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14 views • December 06, 2019
The day after the latest insanity from the Democrat impeachment scam provides many highlights, viral and shocking moments that we review from yesterday’s hearings. We find secret behind the scenes footage of Jerry Nadler and a shocking clip of Joe Biden nearly rudely insulting a member of his audience. Nancy Pelosi displays perhaps her most odd behavior yet and Owen Shroyer breaks down the cosmology of issues we face as Americans and humans. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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