ΠΩΣ ΟΙ ΦΡΑΓΚΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΕΠΕΙΣΑΝ ΟΤΙ ΤΟ «ΒΥΖΑΝΤΙΟ» ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟ_18_03_2018

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Αν θεωρείς πως γνωρίζεις Ιστορία Ρωμανίας, η παρούσα συνέντευξη θα σε κάνει είτε να χαμογελάσεις με ικανοποίηση για τις επιλογές των πηγών σου είτε να ξεσκονίσεις τις πηγές σου και να ψάξεις να βρεις καινούργιες και πιο αξιόπιστες...
Όπως και να έχει, η παρακολούθηση της ανωτέρω συνέντευξης μόνο εποικοδομητική και άκρως παιδαγωγική μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί...