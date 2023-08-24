Culture War | Guest: Rob Graham | Last Frontier Ministries | Frozen Chosen | Alaska | Leads the Nation in Suicide | EMT Trainer | Local Impact

Today, we are joined by Rob Graham with Last Frontier Ministries which is based in Healy, Alaska. With Alaska being dark not just physically but spiritually, too (leads the nation in suicide), ministry with the light of Jesus Christ is so needed! Rob describes his ministry as having 3 legs: A coffee shop and pavilion which make a local impact, a school of missions, which will open up in April of 2024, and the village ministry, with every leg building on each other. Ideally, he would like to see Alaskans take over since being natives, they would have fewer obstacles. Get involved by praying and contributing financially to this debt free ministry. Rob says, “God’s will, God’s bill! Text Rob at (907) 388-8403 to be entered into a drawing for a free trip to Alaska!







Links:

https://lastfrontierministries.com/

www.momsonamission.net

[email protected]



