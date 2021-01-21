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Time to face some Trump Truths-
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640 views • January 21, 2021
Just how many read the description of a video? Here are some truths about Trump that shows that he is nothing more than another Pharaonic Zionist Templar and Nazi- He showed his true self when he did the US people the way he has done-
Here is some common sense and logic for you to consider- Subscribe, share and thank you for tuning in to me- These is three parts to this--------
00162
Here is some common sense and logic for you to consider- Subscribe, share and thank you for tuning in to me- These is three parts to this--------
00162
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