The Surreal Inauguration

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As 25,000 US National Guard troops from across the country are deployed in a Washington, DC, that looks like a ghost town, surely one of the strangest US presidential inaugurations in history will take place. With DC as literally a military-occupied zone, protecting an empty city for a virtual inauguration, is this all security theater? A warning? A taste of things to come?