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Stewart A. Swerdlow - Reptilian Hierarchy & The Staged Alien Invasion [Chinese subtitle] 爬蟲人的階級制度＆外星人入侵偽旗行動
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104 views • July 09, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Stewart A. Swerdlow - Reptilian Hierarchy & The Staged Alien Invasion〉，頻道「Stewart Swerdlow」，2012年5月15日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-kTehJ3jL8
原影片出處：〈Stewart A. Swerdlow - Reptilian Hierarchy & The Staged Alien Invasion〉，頻道「Stewart Swerdlow」，2012年5月15日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-kTehJ3jL8
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