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FDA: Carcinogens in Meds, A Cancer of BigGovt/BigPharms
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227 views • September 17, 2019
It’s a matter of life AND liberty. FDA finds a cancer-causing carcinogen in popular medication but doesn’t pull it from the market. David Knight contrasts that to the vaping prohibition & stem cell prohibition and the sweetheart deal the opioid pushers are getting.
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