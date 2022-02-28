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The Immune Factors of Miscarriage How Endometriosis Can Affect Fertility and Embryos with Andrea Vidali
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13 views • February 28, 2022
Is endometriosis at fault for more than we currently think? From fertility to immunological factors, there are still many mysteries to be discovered.
Listen up to learn:
Statistics surrounding endometriosis diagnosis
How endometriosis can affect fertility
About immune testing for fertility problems
Andrea Vidali, a doctor working on endometriosis, adenomyosis, and miscarriage, shares his experience helping patients find solutions for fertility issues through immunological techniques.
Endometriosis is a widespread condition, but the standard of care is far from up to par. With an extremely long average diagnosis time and frequent minimization from doctors, the condition can wreak havoc on the body far beyond the commonly considered effects.
Fertility problems can arise due to a host of factors caused by endometriosis, even ranging to immune responses. Unfortunately, without an available solution or a complete set of information, fertility problems can persist, unfortunately including miscarriage.
Visit https://pregmune.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
Statistics surrounding endometriosis diagnosis
How endometriosis can affect fertility
About immune testing for fertility problems
Andrea Vidali, a doctor working on endometriosis, adenomyosis, and miscarriage, shares his experience helping patients find solutions for fertility issues through immunological techniques.
Endometriosis is a widespread condition, but the standard of care is far from up to par. With an extremely long average diagnosis time and frequent minimization from doctors, the condition can wreak havoc on the body far beyond the commonly considered effects.
Fertility problems can arise due to a host of factors caused by endometriosis, even ranging to immune responses. Unfortunately, without an available solution or a complete set of information, fertility problems can persist, unfortunately including miscarriage.
Visit https://pregmune.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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