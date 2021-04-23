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All the chicken you buy from the supermarket or eat at restaurants are Toxic
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1519 views • April 23, 2021
(https://mealbetix.com) The chicken you buy from supermarkets and restaurants are raised with toxic feed and are diseased, too! Over time this will cause serious illness, but they don't care about that, as long as you keep buying their diseased chicken. You can fight back! How? Eat the last food here that can reverse the damage they have caused you. It's called MealBetix and is saving lives daily. https://MealBetix.com
(clip from Food inc)
(clip from Food inc)
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