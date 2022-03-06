This college student was fed the rice noodles through a barbed wire

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In communist China, the university was blocked because of the pandemic.
The school authority does not allow the student to order any takeout. But there was a student who ordered a takeout. She thought that she could get the takeout through the hole on the basketball court.
When the delivery boy came, she found the hole had been sealed up already. Without any help, the hungry student asked the delivery boy to feed her through the barbed wire because she was too hungry.
The CCP’s pandemic prevention measures are too brutal.