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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Żydowska Walka o Pamięć (The Jewish Fight for Remembrance)
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21 views • January 23, 2022
The story about the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. You will find out why its story was distorted and still does not correspond to historical facts.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEiTsgskqXU
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEiTsgskqXU
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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