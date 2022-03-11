Sanctions Blowback

Do Sanctions Work?

* Do they punish the people they’re intended to punish?

* Are there unintended consequences?

* Intentions are not enough; we have to care about effects of policies.



Sanctions Boomerang

* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.

* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.

* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).

* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.

* If countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.



p.s. This Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — i.e. white hats taking down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there.



Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 March 2022