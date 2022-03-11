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Sanctions Blowback
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61 views • March 11, 2022
Do Sanctions Work?
* Do they punish the people they’re intended to punish?
* Are there unintended consequences?
* Intentions are not enough; we have to care about effects of policies.
Sanctions Boomerang
* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.
* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.
* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).
* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.
* If countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.
p.s. This Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — i.e. white hats taking down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 March 2022
* Do they punish the people they’re intended to punish?
* Are there unintended consequences?
* Intentions are not enough; we have to care about effects of policies.
Sanctions Boomerang
* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.
* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.
* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).
* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.
* If countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.
p.s. This Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — i.e. white hats taking down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 March 2022
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