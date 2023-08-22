Maui Fires | A DEEP DIVE: Discover 47 FACTS About the Maui Fires w/ Dr. Stella Including: The Police Chief? What's JUMPSmartMaui Project? What's Biden's Inflation Reduction Act About? Why Did Maui Not Allow Water to Combat the Fire?

How Was this book, Fire and Fury: Unmasking the Enigma of the Maui Fire - Decoding the Unfolding Tragedy published on August 10th by the author “Dr. Miles Stone”? - The book claims to cover the Maui Fire related events Aug 8-11, and yet this book was published on the 16th, only 5 days later. - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Unmasking-Decoding-Unfolding/dp/B0CFWZM1MK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=fire+and+fury+maui&qid=1692533640&sprefix=fire+and+fury%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1

Why did Oprah buy 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months? - https://mauinow.com/2023/03/02/oprah-buys-870-acres-of-land-in-kula-for-nearly-6-6-million-over-recent-months/

Maui Fire Facts:

The emergency alert system also wasn't activated - Emergency sirens weren't activated ahead of deadly Maui blaze: Recap - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/maui-fires-live-updates-lahaina-rcna99396

Why is there a plan to make Maui a Smart City? Next conference is schedule for October 2023. (and how convenient the conf resort was spared the ravages of the fire). READ - https://ieeesmc2023.org/

Why is Hawaii hosting a digital AI (artificial intelligence) government summit during September of 2023? - READ - https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

What is the JUMPSmartMaui project?

READ -

https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/

https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2017/05/jumpsmartmaui-project-comes-to-successful-end/

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWh1J5iPDfI

Why is the Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier the incident officer at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting? - READ - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief-john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/

What Is John Podesta’s Inflation Reduction Act About?

Read - https://www.whitehouse.gov/cleanenergy/inflation-reduction-act-guidebook/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/

Why Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green Stating That Hawaii Must “Build Back Better?” - WATCH - https://twitter.com/cioccolanti/status/1693093100250337785?s=20