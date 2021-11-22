Fauci Is A Monster W/ Blood (and lack of O2) On His Hands

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This flip flopper ball dropper lie turning out machine has been the mouth piece of economic and mental health disastor. The fear monger from hell has ignored the pleas from doctors like those at the FLCCC to push for early treatment and has encouraged the sad untimely deaths of those poisoned by drugs like Remdesiver which send it's recipients on a pain way out. They say sunlight is the best disinfectant and Fauci is a slimy terrible bacteria in need of some Vit D3.