Michael Jackson Thriller 2025 Remix by pacsteam v.2.0
pacsteam.org
pacsteam.org
38 views • 1 day ago

Uploaded for pacsteam.org

Description:
This is my 2025 remix of the legendary Thriller by Michael Jackson – created with deep respect and a modern edge, using only original material and a powerful beat to bring this classic into a new era.

Michael Jackson was not only a musical genius but also a fearless advocate for truth, justice, and human rights. His global influence reached far beyond entertainment – and it cost him dearly. Many believe he was silenced because he knew too much and dared to speak out. This remix is a tribute to his voice, his courage, and his legacy.

We still miss him – as an artist, a visionary, and a human being of rare integrity.

NOTE: This is my 2. version since I am new to all this remixing stuff, enjoy.


Keywords
musicremixsynthretrocubase
