CCP’s Ties to Pfizer Are Emerging

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04/26/2022 By reviewing the SEC filings of BioNTech (the company that co-developed the COVID vaccine with Pfizer), Dr. Naomi Wolf found that not only does the company have a Hong Kong shareholder, but in addition, the company has a joint venture with the CCP based in Shanghai. The CCP’s ties to BioNTech and Pfizer are surfacing.