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Does Illegal Immigration Cause More Crime?
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93 views • September 03, 2019
Women and children have increasingly become targets of hate crimes by illegal aliens. Mainstream media would have us ignore these injustices and worry more about the elusive issue of 'white supremacy'. Millie Weaver takes a look at recent news and statistics involving mass immigration and illegal immigration to see if there is a correlation with crime.
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