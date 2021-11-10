Patriot Purge Part I | Tucker Carlson Originals | J6 Documentary

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JANUARY 6th - AMERICAN POLITICAL PRISONERS
The domestic war on terror is here — and it’s coming for half of the country. Tucker explores how the Biden regime is using the Capitol breach event on January Sixth to paint Americans as terrorists. But what exactly happened on 1/6 and how much of what we were told was a lie?