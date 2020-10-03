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PATRIOTS - ARREST YOUR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FOR USING FRAUDULENT PCR TESTS - FILE CLASS ACTION SUITS FOR LOST BUSINESS [ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich -LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA & GERMANY ] ]
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62 views • October 03, 2020
MICHIGANs WITMER JUST LEARNED TODAY THAT HER VIOLATIONS OF U.S. CONSTITUTION AND LOCKDOWN ORDERS HAVE BEEN ILLEGAL SINCE APRIL
PATRIOTS, IT IS TIME TO ARREST EVERY TYRANT GOVERNOR, HEALTH OFFICIAL, ANYONE USING FAKE PCR TESTS, MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL THAT IS VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
ARREST, COURT MARTIAL ( CIVIL WAR I I NOW ) AND EXECUTE THEM
HOLD NEW ELECTIONS MAYBE THE NEXT BATCH WILL REALIZE THIS IS NOT CHINA AND PATRIOTS WILL EXECUTE THEM FOR TREASON IF THE VIOLATE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
PATRIOTS, IT IS TIME TO ARREST EVERY TYRANT GOVERNOR, HEALTH OFFICIAL, ANYONE USING FAKE PCR TESTS, MAYOR, CITY COUNCIL THAT IS VIOLATING THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
ARREST, COURT MARTIAL ( CIVIL WAR I I NOW ) AND EXECUTE THEM
HOLD NEW ELECTIONS MAYBE THE NEXT BATCH WILL REALIZE THIS IS NOT CHINA AND PATRIOTS WILL EXECUTE THEM FOR TREASON IF THE VIOLATE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
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