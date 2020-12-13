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The Alchemist: Part 7 (Pages 130-150)
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19 views • December 13, 2020
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/suls5BqszgM
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L2u4meWImht3/
-The Emerald Tablet
-Listen to your heart
-Soul of the world tests everything
-If you talk about your treasures, seldom are you believed
-Imprisoned at the military camp
-The Alchemist's Wager
BitChute Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/L2u4meWImht3/
-The Emerald Tablet
-Listen to your heart
-Soul of the world tests everything
-If you talk about your treasures, seldom are you believed
-Imprisoned at the military camp
-The Alchemist's Wager
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