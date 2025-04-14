COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ SANITARY INSANITY [BANNED FROM YOUTUBE]

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Pandemic Protocol is From The Talmud





Social Distancing & Lockdowns are Jewish?





Social distancing was enforced during the jewish-made Spanish flu epidemic of 1918; an outbreak that supposedly killed forty million people worldwide.





Why are these same measures repeated despite lacking corroborating evidence to support their implementation?





Social distancing, lockdowns and pandemics are from the Talmud and the Hebrew Bible.





The scripture instructs the enforcement:





“Our Rabbis taught: When there is an epidemic in the town keep your feet inside your house.”





(The reason for isolating healthy people and locking them inside despite the need to provide for their families).





(Bava Kamma 60b.)





“As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp”





(This was the reasoning behind vilifying the unvaccinated. The dehumanisation of those considered ‘unclean' is a common trope in jewish history.)





(Lev. 13:46). All the days wherein the plague shall be in him he shall be defiled; he is unclean: he shall dwell alone; without the camp shall his habitation be.





https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Lev.%2013%3A46&version=KJV





https://decentralisepartystack.substack.com/p/pandemic-protocol-is-from-the-talmud





