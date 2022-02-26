AMERICA IS A CHANGING COUNTRY - DR. WILLIAM L. PIERCE (2002)

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https://nationalvanguard.org/category/william-pierce/
Dr. Pierce is 100% on the money here. One of the best ones I've come across from him! Share around with all you know! We must preserve our Nation! Our Race!
Hail Victory America 🇺🇸 14/88 ϟϟ
"All the world's a stage, the men and women merely players.." -Sir Francis Bacon aka William Shakespeare
More Zionist War Propaganda - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bdihNdnDfRyo/
Mirrored: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uTbAELBZb4hr/
Please listen to me on my radio show, The Freedom Ministry, on RBN today from 2 - 4 PM (Eastern Time) here - https://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
You can call in live with comments or questions by dialing: 512.248.8252
-OR-
TOLL-FREE:
800.313.9443
"My people shall be stilled because of failing knowledge, seeing that you reject knowledge. Then I am rejecting you from being a priest for Me, and as you are forgetting the law of your Elohim, I will forget your sons--even I." -HOSEA 4:6 (CLV)
Peace&love
God bless
"The Truth fears no investigation, only yids do." -Chris Switzer, The Freedom Ministry