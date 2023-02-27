Create New Account
Biden & UN WHO "Pandemic Treaty" Will Crush US Sovereignty
The Biden administration and the World Health Organization are conspiring with governments around the world behind closed doors to foist a massive "International Pandemic Treaty" on Americans and all of humanity, The New American magazine's Alex Newman warns in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The draft of the WHO agreement would seize control of pandemic response from nation-states and would even implement an Orwellian censorship regime to silence voices contradicting the official narrative. However, it is still possible to defeat this monster — if Americans get involved.


