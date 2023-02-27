Biden & UN WHO "Pandemic Treaty" Will Crush US Sovereignty

The Biden administration and the World Health Organization are conspiring with governments around the world behind closed doors to foist a massive "International Pandemic Treaty" on Americans and all of humanity, The New American magazine's Alex Newman warns in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The draft of the WHO agreement would seize control of pandemic response from nation-states and would even implement an Orwellian censorship regime to silence voices contradicting the official narrative. However, it is still possible to defeat this monster — if Americans get involved.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.