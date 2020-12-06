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RICHARD DAWKINS IS HORRIBLY WRONG ABOUT EUGENICS!
Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • December 06, 2020
Really!

He wrote:

"It’s one thing to deplore eugenics on ideological, political, moral grounds. It’s quite another to conclude that it wouldn’t work in practice. Of course it would. It works for cows, horses, pigs, dogs & roses. Why on earth wouldn’t it work for humans? Facts ignore ideology."

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