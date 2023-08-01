FROM EXILE TO RECONCILIATION 2. SAMUEL 14:1-33

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 14:1-33. Absalom was now the oldest prince. He deserved to become the king when David died. But this would have caused political trouble if Absalom continued to live in a foreign country. Joab was the leader of the army. So, he knew that this situation was dangerous. If David did nothing, the nation could suffer. David should either punish Absalom or forgive him. Joab wanted David to think about the situation in a new way. This time Joab invented a story. This was how Nathan spoke to David about Bathsheba in chapter 12. God told Nathan to speak to David. But Joab’s story was not from God. It was Joab’s own plan. And Joab’s plan did not save the nation from trouble. In fact, Absalom’s return caused great trouble for Israel.Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au