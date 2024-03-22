Create New Account
The Gun Grabber Argument Against Defend the Guard
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

It’s a trap! - tacitly accepting a collectivist gun grabber view of the 2nd Amendment to oppose the Defend the Guard Act.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 22, 2024

libertyconstitutionlibertariannational guardmilitia10th amendmentdefend the guarddick actmilitia act

