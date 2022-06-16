Above The Law

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Protecting Hunter
* [Bidan] backs bill that would ban sale of most guns.
* New texts show Hunter knew he left gun in car.
* Of course the FBI didn’t pursue charges.
* Guns for everyone except law-abiding Americans.
p.s. “abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies”?!
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 June 2022
• Texts Reveal Hunter Biden's Meltdown Over Discarded Gun Incident