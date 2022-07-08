Ukraine Update July 8, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- How much money is being given to Ukraine?

- Putin statement.

- Mission to plant Ukrainian flag on Snake Island fails.

- Soldiers of the Ukrainian 24th brigade refuse to serve.

- For Boris Johnson, from Donetsk-Graham Phillips.

- "as soon as the foreign press arrives, the shelling begins".

- Near the French embassy in St. Petersburg, a memorial for Veronica Badina was made.

- Residents of Makeevka carry flowers and toys to the place where children died.

- Summary in Russian.





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