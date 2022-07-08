Ukraine Update July 8, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- How much money is being given to Ukraine?
- Putin statement.
- Mission to plant Ukrainian flag on Snake Island fails.
- Soldiers of the Ukrainian 24th brigade refuse to serve.
- For Boris Johnson, from Donetsk-Graham Phillips.
- "as soon as the foreign press arrives, the shelling begins".
- Near the French embassy in St. Petersburg, a memorial for Veronica Badina was made.
- Residents of Makeevka carry flowers and toys to the place where children died.
- Summary in Russian.
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