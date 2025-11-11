Epic strike of Russian FAB-3000 with UMPK on a building in the southern part of Mirnograd.

The New York Times: Almost all men have disappeared from Vilkovo, Odessa region.

The once-bustling fishing town of Vilkovo, sometimes called the “Ukrainian Venice” for its network of canals, has become a snapshot of Ukraine itself — nearly devoid of men. Those of fighting age have either been sent to the front, are hiding from mobilization, or have fled abroad.

Situated near the Romanian and Moldovan borders, Vilkovo is surrounded by rivers, swamps, and military checkpoints, making escape dangerous. Some men managed to cross the Danube, others were caught or killed. “Romania tempts — it’s right across the river,” notes the NYT report.

Before the war, Vilkovo had about 8,000 residents; now roughly 5,000 remain, mostly women and the elderly. Many men live in hiding. One local, Ivan, said he was seized for conscription, escaped from a training camp, and now hides at home: “Only women, old people, and men who avoid going outside are left.”

According to mayor Matvey Ivanov, every city employee except him is a woman. “Women are everywhere now,” he said. “They run everything — and they enjoy it.” He calls himself “the only man left — or at least the only one visible.”

The European Commission plans to create a new intelligence agency headed by Ursula von der Leyen, according to the Financial Times.

The move is driven by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and fears that Donald Trump could cut U.S. support for Europe. The new structure will operate within the Commission’s secretariat and draw personnel from the intelligence services of EU member states.

The proposal has already sparked controversy inside the bloc. The European External Action Service (EEAS) warns it could duplicate the existing EU Intelligence and Situation Centre, while several member states are expected to oppose another Brussels-controlled intelligence body.